Floodwater starts to recede in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

11 August 2020 23:49 IST

Parts of Kuttanad still under water

With rain subsiding and the inflow of water from the east decreasing, the flood situation in Alappuzha eased further on Tuesday.

Although the situation has improved considerably in many parts of the district, parts of Kuttanad remained inundated. Officials said that water had started to recede in Kuttanad and normality would be achieved in the next couple of days.

On Tuesday, outer bunds of more paddy polders were breached, submerging several houses and paddy in large tracts. So far, outer bunds of 35 paddy polders were breached, destroying paddy cultivation in 1,760 hectares. Paddy plants in another 2,455 hectares have been submerged due to overflowing of bunds. Several parts of the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road continued to remain under water. The district administration has opened more relief camps and gruel centres in Kuttanad. A 25-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also been deployed in Kuttanad.

As of Tuesday evening, 7,691 people from 2,378 families were residing in 115 relief camps in the district. In Chengannur taluk, 2, 454 people from 718 families were staying in 51 relief camps. In Karthikappally taluk, 26 camps were opened for 3,491 people from 1,129 families. In Kuttanad, 19 camps were opened and camps were also opned in Mavelikara (10), Ambalappuzha (7) and Cherthala (2). Besides, 324 gruel centres, including 293 in Kuttanad, were opened in the district.