Floods not due to unregulated water release, govt tells HC

KOCHI

05 June 2020 18:31 IST

‘The observation is contrary to the authentic study report of CWC’

The perception that the floods of 2018 and 20I9 were due to lack of timely regulation of water level in dams was without any factual basis and contrary to the scientific and authentic study report of the Central Water Commission (CWC), a statement filed by the State government in the Kerala High Court said.

The statement was filed in response to a suo motu writ petition initiated on the basis of a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court by High Court Judge Devan Ramachandran on the issue of regulation of dam waters in view of the reported rise in dam water level.

The government submitted that the observation in the letter that the absence of proper regulation of dam waters was one of the causes for the inundation was not factually correct. As a result of the unprecedented and huge run-off in rivers generated within a short period of three days together with the continuous and heavy precipitation (downpour of rain), the equilibrium of river flow was disturbed, leading to severe flood conditions.

The government further submitted that even though the dams in the State were not flood control dams, flood cushions (difference between full reservoir level and final warning level) were provided as in the standard design pattern to regulate flood water in reservoirs.

The statement pointed out that as soon as prediction for this year’s southwest monsoon was received from India Meteorological Department (IMD), all the dams and barrages under the Irrigation Department and KSEB were subjected to strict inspection and adequate precautionary measures were taken for the safety of the structures and people who might be affected in the event of release of water from the dams. Besides, emergency action plans, the Standard Operation Procedures and Rule Curves had also been prepared and implemented.

The government pointed out that State officials were in touch with their Tamil Nadu counterparts through videoconferencing/ telephone as part of monitoring the situation on the issues related to the Mullaperiyar dam and the Parambikulam-Aliyar reservoirs, both situated in the State.