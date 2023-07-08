Flooding woes continue in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

July 08, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Even as the flow of run-off water from the upper reaches reduced to a trickle, the low-lying parts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts continued to reel under severe flooding on Saturday.

As many as 3,535 persons from 1,166 families have been sheltered across 75 relief camps in Kottayam. In Pathanamthitta, authorities are running 72 camps, which together accommodated 2,928 persons from 867 families. Of the total camps in Pathanamthitta, as many as 57 are in the upper Kuttanad region, which falls within the Thiruvalla taluk.

The Meenachil and Manimala river continued to flow above the warning level even as the water level continued to recede, although slowly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the rains that lashed the region over the past few days also disrupted power distribution network to a great extent. The KSEB has suffered losses worth ₹3.33 crore in Kottayam alone. As per estimates, disruptions were reported to 67,224 power connections in the district.

Rural roads in several local bodies on the western side of the region including Changanassery, Thiruvalla , Kumarakom and Kaduthuruthy etc have remained waterlogged. Crops including vegetables and paddy in several hectres of area too were destroyed.

The Erattupetta-Vagamon road, which was restored recently, developed potholes in a couple of locations, triggering a political controversy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.