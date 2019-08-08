Kerala rains | live updates: Residents near river banks in Kannur told to evacuate

A ‘red alert’ has been sounded in four districts of Kerala where heavy rains, gusty winds and widespread landslips have wreaked havoc in several areas after the second spell of the south-west monsoon intensified.

Water level is rising in most of the rivers and dams across the state with Kannur, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod districts facing a flood-like situation.

Major rivers like Manimala, Meenachal, Moovattupuzha, Chaliyar, Valapattanam, Iruvazjinjpuzha and Pamba are in spate.

Here are the live updates with inputs from Kerala bureau:

6.00 p.m | Kannur

Man drowns after falling into a canal

A 54-year-old man drowned after falling into a canal in the vicinity of his house at Mattannur in Kannur. Police said the victim has been identified as K. Padamanabhan, resident of Kuzhikkal. The mishap happened at around 11 a.m.

5.15 p.m. | Thrissur

200-year-old tree uprooted at Puthurkkara

A 200-year-old banyan tree was uprooted after being battered by strong wind at Puthurkkara near Thrissur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. K. Najeeb

4.45 p.m. | Kannur

Residents near river banks in Kannur told to evacuate

Residents living on the banks of Iritty and Irikkur rivers here have been instructed to move to safer places in view of the raising of water in the two rivers.

District Collector T.V. Subhash directed the families living on the river banks to move to safer places as incessant rains continued in the district on Thursday. He also called upon the people living in landslide-prone areas in the hill areas to shift to safer areas.

The authorities said that water in the rivers in the district is likely to rise unexpectedly because of the torrential rain in Mananthavady area in Wayanad for the past three days.

4.30 p.m. | Kannur

Rain batters Kannur

Incessant heavy rain and gale that battered several parts of hill areas of the district on Thursday evoked distressing memories of this day last year when the same areas had been hit by a surge of floodwater accompanied by incidents of landslides.

Heavy showers and wind that had been sweeping the hill areas of the district, especially those in the Iritty taluk, paralysed normal life of the people in the areas. In several parts, road traffic was disrupted by the uprooted trees. Most of the rivers and streams in these areas were in spate causing flooding.

Officials informed that nearly 300 people from 57 families in the Iritty taluk were shifted to the relief camps opened at Vilamana, Ayyamkunnu and Payam villages. Five camps were opened in the taluk. As many as 44 families were shifted to two camps at Thalassery taluk. Nine camps were opened in different parts of the Taliparamba taluk. 443 people from 116 families were shifted to the camps at Taliparamba taluk, the officials informed.

"In the early hours of the day, river water touched this bridge, but then it receded," said K.V. Abdulla, a resident of Vallithode, nearly 6 km from the Kerala-Karantaka border. The turbulent Barapol river raised fears among the residents, he added.

The house of Jileesh Abraham close to the bridge was flooded. "Water started rising on Wednesday morning and I shifted my wife and mother to a relative's house," he said adding that he was trying to salvage his fridge and other valuable items which might be damaged if the water rises.

The memory of this day last year was fresh in the minds of the people of Vallithode. An 80-year old man and his daughter-in-law had died at Kizhanganam at Karikkottakkari, nearly six km from Vallithode, when their house had been crushed by landslide.

Residents of Parakkamala, nearly 7 km from Vallithode, had been shaken by the two huge landsldes on August 9 last year. The Barapol river, a tributary of the Valapattanam river, was not as turbulent the same day last year as it was now, many in the area recalled.

A mosque at Madathil near here was flooded as the river breached in the area. Parassinikkadavu temple, located on the bank of the Valapattanam river, also witnessed flooding on Thursday morning. The Iritty-Peravur road stretch at Manjerimukku near here was submerged in water. Road traffic on the Kannur-Mattannur road was hit for hours when a huge tree uprooted and fell across the road.

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority decided to sent rescue boats for emergency rescue of residents marooned at Kurumathoor, Pokkundu, Chengalayi, Sreekantapuram and Mayyil. Officials said that 10 boats would be sent to the areas and additional 10 boats would be arranged as a reserve. Rescue boats would be kept ready by the Fisheries Department in coastal areas facing sea erosion, they added.

4 p.m. | Kozhikode

Calicut University has postponed all the exams scheduled for Friday (August 9) in view of the heavy rains. Revised dates will be announced later, Controller of Examinations said in a release on Thursday.

3.15 pm | Kerala

The Met department has issued red alert and predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Friday.

2.40 pm | Wayanad

The State government has sought the Army's help to tackle the rain-related emergency in Wayanad.

One column of Defence Security Corps personnel from Kannur has been rushed to Wayanad, a defence spokesperson said here on Thursday. Led by an officer, the contingent consists of one junior commissioned officer and 55 personnel.

A map of the flood prone areas in Kerala released by the State Disaster Management Authority pic.twitter.com/olpoJYDNRF — S Anandan (@Anandans76) August 8, 2019

2 p.m. | Kozhikode

Low-lying areas in Kozhikode inundated

There was no let-up in rain in Kozhikode on Thursday. Several low-lying areas in the city suburbs and rural areas have been submerged in the rain-induced flooding.

Landslips were reported at Mattikunnu and Kannappan Kundu. About 30 houses were damaged in the hill regions of Thamarassery, Omassery and Puthuppadi. Vehicular traffic was partially disrupted on Thamarassery Ghat road linking Kozhikode to Wayanad after trees were uprooted in the area.

1.30 p.m. | Sabarimala

River Pampa breaches banks at Triveni

River Pampa breached its banks at Pampa-Triveni in the foothills of Sabarimala, flooding the Pampa Manalpuram on Thursday morning.

Floodwater entered the Annadana Mandapam of the Travancore Devaswom Board, as well as various shops and hotels situated on the riverbank in Pampa.

The police and the Akhila Bharata Ayyappa Seva Sanghom vounteers, who were engaged in cleaning operation at Pampa, helped the pilgrims, who were returning from Sabarimala after the Niraputhari celebrations held at the Ayyappa Temple on Wednesday, to cross the river safely.

12.40 p.m. | Nilambur

Incessant rain floods Nilambur region

Flooding in Nilambur in Malappuram district on Thursday, August 8, 2019 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The north-eastern part of Malappuram district, particularly Nilambur and neighbouring regions, were submerged since Wednesday night following incessant rain for the last three days.

The entire Nilambur town is inundated with hundreds of houses, shops and business establishments being submerged. Water rose to two-metre level in some places. A red alert has been sounded for Malappuram district.

Hundreds of people were shifted to safer places. When many moved to their relatives’ houses, some others were shifted to relief camps. A large number of people who went to the second floor of their houses are trapped there. Rescue officials said many refused to leave their houses, hoping that the flood waters would recede.

12.30 p.m. | Ernakulam

Water levels likely to rise at Periyar, Muvattupuzha rivers

All 15 shutters of the Bhoothathankettu barrage were raised on Thursday, August 8 2019, leading to a steady increase in water level in the Periyar river. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The water levels at the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers are likely to increase by 1.5 m following heavy rain that lashed the Ernakulam district, as the authorities decided to open all the 15 shutters of the Bhoothathankettu barrage after the release of water from Idamalayar dam on Thursday morning.

The continued rise in water level since the shutters were opened has left authorities anxious. Two relief camps were opened at Kothamangalam and North Paravur taluks to accommodate a few families whose homes were destroyed in heavy winds that hit the region on Wednesday night.

12.20 p.m. | Idukki

Heavy rain, landslips cause havoc across Idukki district

Heavy rain lashed Idukki district since August 7 night, leading to the flooding of low-lying areas and landslips in the high ranges. Some areas were cut off from the rest of the district on August 8.

The hill station of Munnar was isolated and traffic on the Kottayam-Kumily stretch of the Kollam-Theni national highway was blocked by landslips and floods.

The Periyavarai bridge, which connects Munnar with Tamil Nadu, was flooded and there were reports that storm waters had damaged the temporary bridge. Electricity and telephone lines were snapped the Munnar town was flooded. Landslips were widely reported in the high ranges.

12 noon | Kerala

Red alert issued in four districts, NDRF teams requested for deployment

With heavy rain continuing to wreak havoc in central and north Kerala districts, the Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday, August 7, issued a red alert in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts for August 8 and in Idukki and Wayanad for August 9.

Orange level alerts have been issued for Thrissur, Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod for August 8.

Idukki, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts have reported widespread damage in the continuing rainfall which has triggered landslips and floods.

11.45 a.m. | Kottayam

Incessant rain brings life to a halt in Kottayam

The monsoon has unleashed its fury on Kottayam, with incessant rain accompanied by squally winds leaving its rivers in spate, triggering landslips and affecting normal life.

As per initial reports, the rain that began to lash the district non-stop since Wednesday evening has damaged a few houses, besides causing crop loss and uprooting trees at many locations. In view of the rain causing landslips, traffic to the high-range regions, including the Kottayam-Kumily route, has come to a halt.

The low-lying areas, including Upper Kuttanad and all major causeways across the Meenachil, have been inundated, triggering fears of a flood, like last year. Power supply remains disrupted in many areas as the strong winds brought down many trees, damaging electricity poles and parked vehicles.

In view of the intense rainfall, Collector P.K Sudheer Babu declared Thursday a holiday for all educational institutions in the district. The sudden announcement at 8.05 in the morning, caught students and their parents unawares as many of them came to know about it only after reaching the school.

10.50 a.m. | Weather update

Flood situation over north interior Karnataka and south Maharashtra will ease down from August 10 or 11, says Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist, Skymet

Skymet also predicts that most parts of Gujarat will experience flood-like situation with heavy rains on August 9. Intensity will go down from 10, says the weather service company.

"Heavy to very heavy rains have occurred over Chhattisgarh and many parts of Madhya Pradesh. Now heavy rains are possible over MP's Vidarbha and south east Rajasthan for next 24 hours,"says Skymet

Delhi weather to remain dry until August 12. Monsoon trough is south of Delhi and humid easterly winds are blowing. Isolated thunder storm activities can't be ruled out. But, Rain is expected in moderate intensity from 13th, Skymet added.

9.40 a.m. | Malappuram

Red alert in Kerala's Malappuram

There are reports of innudation in the Nilambur and Karulai regions of Malappuram district of Kerala, where a red alert has been declared. There are also reports of landslides at a few places following heavy rains.