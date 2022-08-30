Flooded rivers keep Central Travancore on the edge

Low-lying parts of Kottayam Town flooded, 225 people accommodated in 10 relief camps

A woman stands in front of her flooded house at Veloor, a low- lying part of Kottayam, on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Even as the torrential showers that hit different parts of the region the other day stayed away on Tuesday, the overflowing rivers and brimming reservoirs reservoirs kept the Central Travancore region on the edge for another day.

Water level in all major rivers across the region witnessed a sharp rise owing to the extreme rains that hit the high ranges for several hours from Monday evening. Water level in the Meenachil river, which had crossed the warning level in the morning, receded by afternoon. The Manimala river too recorded a sharp rise in water level , although well within the warning levels.

The unusually heavy rain for the region also heaped misery on farmers, who are certain to lose a substantial portion of their Onam crop.

The low-lying parts of the Kottayam town, meanwhile, experienced heavy flooding with the run-off water from upper reaches including places like Pampady, which had witnessed flash floods, flowing in. Vehicles and pedestrians were seen pushing through the flood waters on several roads.

The flood waters, meanwhile, also ran into several homes in the western-side of Kottayam town. The authorities have opened ten relief camps in the district, which accommodated 225 people from 60 families.

Meanwhile, people residing in areas including Pampady, Karukachal, Nedumkunnam and Thottakkad, which had witnessed flash floods the other day, returned to their homes and kick started the clean-up operations.

Groups equipped with gloves and pressure cleaners, pulled out the soaked furniture from the flood-hit homes and placed them under the sun. The thick layers of mud, scooped up from houses using shovels, were carted off for dumping.

In Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, all major reservoirs filled to the brim, raising the outflow to various rivers. During the 24 hours that ended by 6 a.m on Tuesday, the district received heavy rainfall with Thiruvalla recording the highest volume of 86 mm.

Red alerts were sounded for the Moozhiyar and Kakki reservoirs, which were reaching capacity while all gates of the Pamba reservoir, where the water level stood at 978.35 metres as against the full reservoir level of 986.33 metres, remained closed.

In view of the heavy rains forecast, District Collector Divya S. Iyer has imposed a ban on quarrying and sand mining activities till September 4. A ban on night travel and tourism activities too have been declared.

As on Tuesday, 66 people from 17 families were staying in four relief camps across the Kozhencherry and Mallappally taluks.