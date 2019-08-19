Flooded island does its bit for Malappuram

Rajeesh P.R. of Kozhithuruth was at a flood relief camp on August 10 when he learnt of the floods and landslips that left Malappuram and Wayanad districts devastated.

It was Rajeesh’s second time at the camp. Last August, the island of Kozhithuruth was one of the worst affected areas in Ernakulam district, with floodwaters submerging houses.

This year too, the island was flooded, albeit in degrees less intense than the last, and all the residents were shifted to safety.

Rajeesh lost no time in reaching out to his fellow islanders through their WhatsApp group.

The ‘Island Group’

“Wayanad and Malappuram are experiencing a situation akin to ours last year. During our time of crisis, we had received help from several places. Aren’t we duty-bound to return the support we received?” he posted in the ‘Island Group.’ The message found resonance among the islanders.

The next day, as the waters receded and the residents returned to their flood-ravaged homes, they made sure to contribute whatever they could for their brethren in Malabar. “Last year, when my house was submerged, youngsters from Malabar had helped in the clean-up,” said P.A. Mani, a resident.

In two days, the group of youngsters collected over ₹1 lakh from Kozhithuruth. With help from well-wishers, they managed to buy relief materials worth ₹1.6 lakh. On Saturday, the Puthenvelikkara Village Officer flagged off a bus full of relief materials to Nilambur.

Scenes of despair

Dhanil Nadesan, part of the 25-member group from Kozhithuruth who travelled to Malappuram, said, “On Sunday, we could distribute the packaged kits to families in the remote areas of Kaipini, Pookottumanna, and Kurumbalangode in Malappuram district.” The situation there has left the group shattered.

“It is much worse than what we had gone through. This is the least we could have done for them,” said Rajeesh.