Flooded despite ₹100-cr. measures

Floodwaters entering the taxiway of the Cochin international airport despite the ₹100-crore mitigation measures taken up following last year’s flooding of the airport has baffled the authorities.

Seven aircraft — two each of Air India and Indigo, one each of Etihad, GoAir and Air India Express — and two helicopters are stranded in the airport.

This is the third time the airport is closed since it became operational in June 1999 following floods.

Following the 15-day closure last year, flood-mitigation measures were launched with Dutch expertise.

However, the eastern side of the runway has flooded again. “What is baffling us is the surge of water from the Periyar despite the widening and deepening of the diversion canal Chengalthodu. It is a storm water system from Nedumbaserry to the Periyar. Its widening and deepening works have been completed. But the inflow of water is on the reverse direction,” sources in CIAL told The Hindu.

Two bridges suggested as part of checking the entry of floodwater across the Chengalthodu at A.P. Varkey road and Chethitodu are nearing completion.

Work on the regulator-cum-bridge proposed at the mouth of the Chengalthodu could not be started due to opposition from residents.