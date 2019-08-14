Flood waters recede in Kottayam

On a day which marked the first anniversary of the great deluge that swept the region, the people of Kottayam woke up to reports of yet another wave of floods taking shape in the high-ranges owing to the incessant rain overnight.

The horror, luckily, did not come true as water level in the Meenachil river, which rose sharply on Wednesday morning, receded quickly.

That no incidents of landslips, as predicted earlier, were reported also came as a relief to those settled in the high-ranges.

The Meenachil, which flowed in full spate, breached banks at several points and once again brought Pala town to a standstill on Wednesday morning.

Faced by the prospect of another bout of floods within a week, merchandise stocked at all major shops were shifted to safe locations.

Traffic along the Pala-Erattupetta and Ettumanoor-Poonjar roads was also disrupted in the morning, after the run-off water submerged the road in Moonnani .

Several relief camps in the Meenachil taluk, which had been closed two days ago, were reopened during the day following the incessant rain overnight. The panic situation, however, eased after the flood water receded a few hours later by 10 a.m.

As per estimates by the Hydrology sub-division, Kottayam, the district received an average rainfall of 121.7 mm. Theekkoy region in the high-ranges received the highest rainfall of 157 mm while Kottayam recorded the lowest at 97.4 mm

The restoration of the boat services between Changanassery and Alappuzha, however, has come as a major relief to those stranded in the interiors of Kuttanad.

According to District Collector P.K.Sudheer Babu, a total of 22,060 people have been accommodated in the 159 relief camps in the district.

“With the incessant rains that lashed the district trigering a rise in water level, more people from Vaikom and Changanassery regions have been evacuated to the camps and arrangements are in place to open more camps if the rain continues. Several people from the landslide prone areas of Thalanad, Theekkoyi, Kottikal panchayats remain in the base camps and as of now, there was no panic in the district,” he said.

The IMD forecasts the rain to recede from the district over the next couple of days.