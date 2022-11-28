  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE Brazil 0-0 Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: 0-0 at half-time

Flood victims in Koottickal protest over move to confiscate property

November 28, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Protests have erupted in Koottickal, a region ravaged by the flash floods last year, over a move by the banks to confiscate properties of loan defaulters .

A group of residents from the village on Monday staged in front of the Kerala Bank office in Kottayam in protest to a move by the financial institution to attach the property of Damodaran, a native of Yendayar. Mr. Damodaran had availed ₹5 lakh from the institution a decade ago by pledging his house and 10 cents of land.

As he defaulted on repayment, the bank initiated proceedings under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002 (SARFAESI Act) and put the property on auction on Monday. In view of media reports, Kerala Bank president Gopi Kottamurikkal intervened and bank authorities have frozen the auction procedures for the time being.

The protesters said several families in the village were under threat of losing their property to the banks as they lost their livelihood during the floods. They also called for a government policy earmarking a certain amount to take over the loans of flood victims in the village.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.