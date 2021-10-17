Flood torments parts of Pathanamthitta district

Fishing boats deployed to evacuate stranded people

Several locations in the Mallappally and Thiruvalla taluks of Pathanamthitta reeled under a flood-like situation, where a large number of houses got inundated as the water level of some rivers rose following heavy rains over the past few days.

However, no loss of human life has been reported so far due to it.

Several houses and commercial establishments in and around the Mallappally town and villages surrounding it came under the water by Saturday night with the Manimalayar ploughing past its banks due to the heavy rains over the past couple of days. Several people were evacuated from their houses while the entire location was cut off as roads and culverts remained under the run-off water. Fishing boats brought from Kollam were deployed to evacuate people stranded in their houses. Officials of the National Disaster response Force, Fire and Rescue, police and revenue departments led by the District Collector Veena S. Iyer carried out the rescue and relief efforts.

The floodwaters began entering the settlements along the river bank in Thiruvalla taluk by Sunday afternoon even as most of the people from the low-lying areas here had already been evacuated. Traffic along the Main Central Road, Aranmula-Chengannur and the Thiruvall-Ambalappuzha routes were affected by the flooding. As many as 1,840 people of 515 families were shifted to 63 relief camps in the district till Sunday evening. About 1,004 members of 282 families were shifted to the camps on Sunday in Thiruvalla while in Kozhencherry, 180 people of 47 families were shifted to nine relief camps.

In Adoor, two relief camps have been opened where 16 people of five families are staying while in Konni, 295 persons of 99 families have been shifted to the camps.

Residents of the Ezhikkad Harijan colony in Aranmula, which had been severely hit by the mega floods of 2018, were shifted to relief camps from Sunday morning onwards.

Health Minister Veena George, who convened several rounds of meetings to assess the flood situation and preparedness, said the flow of water to the reservoirs in the district had come down. But with all major rivers including Pampa and Achenkovilar flowing in full spate, she advised the public to exercise caution.