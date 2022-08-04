Flood threat looms over Kuttanad

August 04, 2022 20:57 IST

All major rivers in district in spate

The waterlogging woes continued unabated in several parts of the Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions on Thursday.

Although the intensity of the rain subsided, the flow of floodwaters from the eastern side inundated low-lying areas. With all major rivers flowing in full spate, the water levels remain above the danger level at Nedumudi, Mankombu, Champakulam, Kavalam, Neerettupuram, Pallipad, and Veeyapuram.

District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja has urged the people living along the banks of the Pampa, Manimala and Achencoil rivers to exercise caution. “The water level is on the rise in the rivers and Kakki-Anathode reservoir in Pathanamthitta. The catchment area of the reservoir is receiving heavy rainfall and there is a possibility of the opening of the sluice gates,” Mr. Teja said.

Floodwaters entered several points along the Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) Road and the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla road. The water level in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad is expected to rise further.

Meanwhile, coastal Alappuzha was pounded by strong waves. The problem was severe in areas having no sea walls.

The weather agency has declared an yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall for Alappuzha on August 5. The Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis, in the district on Friday.

As of Thursday evening, 338 people belonging to 102 families took shelter in 17 relief camps opened in four taluks. Twelve camps were functioning in Chengannur, three in Kuttanad and one each in Mavelikara and Karthikappally.