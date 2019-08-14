Flood situation under control in Alappuzha

The flood situation remained under control in the district on Wednesday.

However, water level in rivers including Manimala, Pampa and Achenkovil went up by around three feet following heavy downpour in neighbouring districts. People in Chengannur, Kuttanad and those living near river banks and low-lying areas in the district have been asked to exercise caution.

District Collector Adeela Abdulla said that there was a ‘slight rise’ in water level in the Pampa and Manimala due to rain in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

“The situation is under control. At present there is no need to evacuate people. We have taken all necessary measures to deal with any eventuality. More relief camps will be opened if needed,” the Collector said.

Ms. Abdulla said that stringent action would be taken against those spreading fake news. Officials said that a plan had been drawn up to immediately evacuate people from Chengannur and Kuttanad, if the situation worsened. The water level remained high in Thalavady, Kavalam, Kainakary among other places in Kuttanad. Several portions of the Alappuzha- Changanasserry (AC) road continued to remain submerged. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala visited Kanakassery paddy polder, where a bund breach left several houses flooded last week.

The district administration opened 105 relief camps, which together is accommodating 20,289 people belonging to 6,124 families across the district, till Wednesday evening.