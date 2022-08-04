Kerala rain | Flood situation turns grim in Central Travancore

People being rescued on board a country boat from flooded homes in Kanjiram, Kottayam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Vishnu Prathap

August 04, 2022 17:27 IST

Traffic in several parts of the region was disrupted including along the Pala -Erattupetta route as flood waters engulfed the road

The flood situation in Central Travancore took a turn for the worse on August 4 as incessant rainfall pounded parts of the region after a brief hiatus, triggering a fresh series of landslides on the eastern high-ranges and inundating more villages along the Northern and Upper Kuttanad in the downstream

The torrential rains have caused all major rivers, which were gradually retreating to their normal course, to swell once again and spew more trouble along the banks. Taking a serious note of the situation, the devotees who reached the Pampa-Triveni base camp to attend the Niraputhari celebrations were banned from trekking up the holy hill after 3 p.m. during the day.

Landslides were reported from Kodunga near Koottickal, Vagamon and Aranamudi along the Angamoozhi-Vandiperiyar route in Pathanamthitta. The Pullakayar river - a tributary of the Manimala river that originates from the Vagamon hills, burst its banks with a heavy gush of flood waters in the morning, raising suspicions of a major landslide near Mukkulam.

The Meenachil, which has been flowing full spate, breached its banks in several points including Teekoyi and Cherippad. Water level in the Muvattupuzha river rose to 10.605 meters, as against the flood warning level of 10.014 meters.

The number of relief camps opened in Kottayam rose to 45, which together accommodate 1075 persons from 351 families. More families from the low-lying western parts of the region including the Kottayam were being shifted to safer locations following the influx of flood water from the upper reaches.

A preliminary assessment by the authorities pegged the loss to the primary sector in Kottayam since July 28 at ₹49.05 lakh. Meanwhile, a road near the Keezhthadiyur cooperative bank near Pala town caved in following the incessant rains.

Situation remains grim in Pathanamthitta

The swollen Pampa river at the foothills of Sabarimala following copious rains in the upper stretches of the region on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Hari

The situation was no better in Pathanamthitta with more families from the Upper Kuttanad region being evacuated to relief camps. The authorities also rescued 19 cattle from Kadapra and shifted them to a camp opened by the Department of Animal Husbandry.

In view of the rising water level in rivers, the Pathanamthitta District Collector has directed people residing on the banks of the Pampa, Manimala and Achencoil rivers to evacuate immediately.

The flood waters gushing through the Pampa also took over the causeway at Arayanjilimon for the second time in just a few days while the causeway to Kurubanmuzhi on the upstream of the Perumthenaruvi waterfalls has remained submerged for days on end. The river-ghat at Aranmula Sathram, which hosted the famed Aranmula Vallasadya during the day, also remained in deluge.

Water level on the western side of the district continued to rise, isolating several villages on the Upper Kuttanad. The region has been severely affected by continued water logging, which resulted in loss of property and crops.

The water level in Pampa and Kakki reservoirs-- two major dams in Pathanamthitta, remained at satisfactory levels while gates of the Moozhiyar and Maniyar dams have been opened.

Considering the possibility of more showers across the region, authorities have sounded a red alert for both Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts .