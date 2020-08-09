Flood situation turning grim in Kuttanad

Bund breaches in Kainakary force district administration to initiate steps to shift more than 600 people.

The Alappuzha district administration has initiated steps to shift more than 600 people affected by two bund breaches in Kainakary grama panchayat in Kuttanad.

Outer bunds of Valiyathuruthu and Vavakkad North paddy polders were breached on Saturday night. B. K. Vinod, member, Kainakary grama panchayat said that floodwaters had entered houses in the area. "A few families have already moved to their relatives’ homes. Others will be shifted to relief camps soon, " said, Mr. Vinod, adding that people are concerned about moving to relief camps in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources said that people from Valiyathuruthu would be shifted immediately, while efforts were on to secure the breached portion of the Vavakkad North paddy polder where around 400 families reside.

Officials with the district administration said that the shifting of people would be completed by Sunday evening. "We have prepared a list of 148 affected families who will be accommodated in two relief camps. More families will be shifted if needed," said an official.

Besides, outer bund of Konattukari paddy polder at Thakazhi also breached on Saturday. Paddy cultivation in around 375 acres was destroyed in three places.

The weather agency declared a red alert for the district on Sunday. The flood situation is turning grim in parts of Kuttanad. A rise in water level in the Pampa, Achankovil and other rivers in the region inundated several houses and submerged the Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) road. The district administration has so far opened seven relief camps in Kuttanad and shifted 120 people there.

Meanwhile, more relief camps have been opened in Chengannur taluk on Sunday. People living on the banks of the Pampa river have been put on alert. A total of 891 people of 229 families were shifted to 30 relief camps opened in different parts of the district, till Sunday at 11.30 a.m