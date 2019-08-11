Kerala rains: Flood situation still grim in Upper Kuttanad

With the flood waters starting to recede from the upper reaches of Pampa, the situation in Upper Kuttanad in Thiruvalla taluk turned grim on Sunday.

Various paddy fields, rural roads, residential and commercial buildings and many housing colonies in this low-lying region of Pathanamthitta were inundated by Sunday morning.

However, the catchment areas of various dams in the district received only moderate rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to official sources.

The catchment areas of the Kakki-Anathode twin reservoirs and the Kochu Pampa reservoir of the Sabarigiri hydro-electric project received a rainfall of 65 mm, 40.1 mm, and 56 mm rainfall respectively in the past 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to officials sources.

Similarly, the catchments of the Moozhiyar Dam received only 40.1 mm rainfall during the period.

The storage level in the Kakki-Anathode and the Kochu Pampa reservoirs has gone up to 38.13 % and 63.36 % respectively as on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 4,528 people belonging to 1,281 affected families have been shifted to various relief camps opened by the administration in six taluks as on Sunday afternoon.

A total of 3,563 people from the flood-hit Upper Kuttanad villages of Peringara, Kadapra, Niranom, Nedumpram, Mepral, and parts of Kuttoor have been shifted to 51 relief camps opened in Thiruvalla taluk alone.

Vehicular traffic in many parts of Upper Kuttanad has also been disrupted owing to flooding of various rural roads. The Cyclemukku-Theveri Road, Kadapra-Viyapuram link highway, Mepral-Kidangara Road, Kombankeri Road, Muttar-Kidangara Road, Peringara Chathankary Road, Ezhinjillom-Kavumbhagom Road, Azhiyidathuchira-Mepral Road were flooded by Sunday morning.

Flood waters breached the protection walls (bunds) around many paddy fields in Upper Kuttanad.

People restrained themselves from going out of their houses due to the flood threat looming large over the region.

Families comprising women, children and elderly people were found wading through the flood waters to various relief camps opened by the administration in the locality.

Transportation of children and the elderly in country boats and locally-made rafts to safer places were also common scenes in these flood-hit villages.

Many colonies, that include Kazhuppil colony, Ambedkar colony, Mundappally colony and Alamthuruthy colony, in Upper Kuttanad were isolated with flood waters surrounding these settlements.

Scarcity of potable water is a major problem facing the flood hit areas.

Almost all wells in Upper Kuttanad have been inundated, contaminating the well water, leaving the people to depend solely on the potable water supplied by the Kerala Water Authority for their domestic chores.

Ironically, the pipelines of KWA have been remaining dry in many parts of the affected areas, leaving the hapless people in distress, says a local resident.

In Pandalam

The flood situation in Pandalam, especially in the Cherickal and Mudiyurkonam areas, too turned grim as the swollen river Achencoil breached its banks to inundate these low-lying areas on Sunday.

Chittayam Gopakumar, MLA, accompanied by CPI district secretary A.P.Jayan and civic body authorities visited the affected areas and relief camps in the forenoon.