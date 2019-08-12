Flood situation still grim in several parts of Kuttanad

The flood situation continued to remain grim in several parts of Kuttanad on Monday.

The district administration has opened more relief camps and non-residential camps (gruel centres) for the flood affected in Kuttanad taluk.

Officials said that the water level had decreased slightly but remained above average in majority of the places in the region.

“As on Monday evening, we have opened 10 relief camps for Kuttanad people. Of the total camps, 8 have been set up in Kuttanad taluk and the rest two camps in Ambalapuzha taluk. A total of 2,580 people have been shifted to the camps,” said an official.

Apart from relief camps, the administration has set up at least 356 non-residential camps in different parts of the region for 70,611 persons belonging to 16,011 families.

Non-residential camps

“Except in Nedumudi and Thakazhy villages, non-residential camps have been opened in all other 12 villages in the taluk. The highest number of 88 such camps are functioning in Pulinkunnu. A total of 3,465 families are depending on the camps,” the official added.

The region has witnessed a series of bund breaches in recent days after a rise in water level in rivers in the region. It has resulted in flooding of a large number of houses and paddy fields. Majority of roads in the region, including Alappuzha- Changanassery (AC) Road, have been submerged.

Apart from Kuttanad, the situation remained constant in Chengannur and other parts of the district.

The administration has so far opened 89 relief camps in six taluks of Cherthala, Karthikappally, Ambalapuzha, Kuttanad, Chengannur and Mavelikara taluks.

A total of 16,080 persons belonging to 4,633 families have been shifted to relief camps across the district.

At least 27 houses were destroyed and another 410 houses suffered damage due to heavy downpour in the last five days in different parts of the district.

Orange alert

The weather agency has declared an orange alert for Alappuzha on Tuesday.

In view of the prevailing situation, District Collector Adeela Abdulla has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and anganwadis in the district on Tuesday.