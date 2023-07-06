Flood situation remains grim in upper Kuttanad, rough sea batters Alappuzha coast

July 06, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Despite the intensity of the rain decreasing, waterlogging woes continued unabated in upper Kuttanad and parts of Kuttanad due to a significant rise in water levels in various rivers in the region on Thursday.

An increase in flow of floodwaters from the eastern side inundated a large number of houses forcing people from Thalavady, Muttar, Ramankary, Mankombu, Pulinkunnu and other areas to shift to safer places. Water levels in all major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Achencoil and Manimala, remained above the danger level on the day.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) partially suspended bus services through the Ambalappuzha-Thiruvalla State Highway due to waterlogging at Nedumbram and three other places. The KSRTC also suspended services to a few interior villages. Floodwaters also entered the Alappuzha-Changanassery road and submerged several rural roads. The outerbund of a paddy polder at Champakulam breached.

Meanwhile, high swell waves pounded coastal areas of Alappuzha. People living in areas having no sea walls bore the brunt of the rough sea. “The sea started to turn rough five days ago. Though the government has constructed sea walls and groynes in nearby areas, we don’t any such protection. We are living in constant fear as giant waves keep lashing our backyard. It would destroy our home any time,” says K. Subhadra from Madhavamukku in Ambalappuzha North grama panchayat.

As of Thursday evening, 571 people belonging to 184 families have been shifted to 17 relief camps in the district. The camps included 11 in Chengannur, four in Cherthala and two in Mavelikara taluks. According to a preliminary report prepared by the Agriculture department, the agriculture sector in Alappuzha suffered losses to the tune of ₹10.08 crore in the rain fury. The rain and waterlogging destroyed agriculture on 676.85 hectares. The crop loss affected 5,081 farmers. As many as 129 houses were damaged in the district. They included 44 houses in Ambalappuzha taluk, 35 in Cherthala, 19 in Karthikappally, 12 in Kuttanad, 12 in Mavelikara, and seven in Chengannur.

The Health department will deploy three mobile floating dispensaries, a round-the-clock water ambulance and a mobile medical unit to flood-affected Kuttanad on Friday. District Collector Haritha V. Kumar visited relief camps in Chengannur. A.M. Ariff, MP, visited camps in Cherthala.