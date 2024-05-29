Flood situation remains grim in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta

As the rain that has lashed central Travancore since last week continues unabated, low-lying areas in the western parts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts are facing a flood threat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several houses in the northern and upper Kuttanad villages have been inundated as water levels in rivers continue to rise, prompting authorities to evacuate residents.

According to official records, 17 relief camps were opened in Kottayam, and a total of 398 people from 103 families were shifted to the camps. Several people in the Chengalam, Kiliroor, Kummanam, Kanjiram, and Malarikkal areas of Thiruvarpp panchayat were moved to relief camps after their houses were inundated. Though water entered the Kottayam–Kumarakom road at Illikkal and Ampakuzhy with the Meenachil river breaching its banks, traffic was not disrupted until late evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Vaikom and Thalayolaparambu regions, numerous houses have been flooded as the Muvattupuzha and Kariyar rivers breached their banks. Approximately 45 houses in Vazhakkad, Karukathatt, and Panachithuruth areas were affected by flooding in the Panachithuruth Mannathusseri paddy polders in Thalayazham grama panchayat.

Additionally, houses in the Vazhamana area of Udayanapuram panchayat have been inundated due to rising water levels in nearby streams. Waterlogging is causing issues for residents in the Achinakam and Punnappozhy areas of Vechur panchayat as well. Low-lying areas in Maravanthuruthu and Thalayolaparambu panchayats, such as Korikkal and Pazhampetty, are at risk of flooding.

Water levels in the Meenachil and Manimala rivers remained high on Wednesday. However, there was a slight decrease in water levels in the upstream portion of the Meenachil river, providing some relief to residents in the Pala and Erattupetta regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The heavy rainfall and subsequent floods have had a significant impact on the agricultural sector, and Agriculture department officials are currently assessing the extent of the damage.

All major rivers in Pathanamthitta, including the Pampa and Manimala, are on the verge of breaching their banks. The causeways at Kurumbanmoozhy and Arayanjilimon were submerged on more than one occasion, causing traffic disruptions.

With water from the upper reaches slowly entering Upper Kuttanad, authorities have opened two relief camps, one each at Kaviyoor and Thirumoolapuram, which together accommodated 20 persons from seven families.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.