Flood situation improves marginally in Ernakulam district, but downpour continues

The lull in rainfall since May 15 morning in most parts of Ernakulam district has resulted in marginal fall in water levels in flooded areas, especially in Kochi city and its immediate suburbs.

But it began to rain heavily again around afternoon.

Power outage was reported from many areas in the morning, as KSEB personnel began mending broken power lines and a few posts which got uprooted in Friday’s intense wind and rainfall and trees falling down.

The water level in reservoirs which was nearing the flood water level due to heavy downpour since May 13 marginally declined, as on Saturday morning.

Sources in Fire and Rescue Service said a fisherman in a country boat is reported missing after it overturned near Goshree Bridge on May 15 noon.

They added that they are still getting frantic calls from residents whenever water enters their compound. Personnel were despatched to Jew Street and a pocket road in Ponnarimangalam, off Container Road, to attend to remove uprooted trees. The low number of vehicles on roads has helped us reach destinations faster, they added.

Our personnel joined civil defence teams at work in Chellanam to ready sand bags to defend against sea incursion, they added.

The Southern Naval Command has dispatched a diving team with vehicles and inflatable boats to the coastal Vilage of Chellanam for rescue and assistance following a request from the State govt.

Police sources said that no major untoward incident following inclement weather was reported in the city and Ernakulam Rural. There is no imminent threat of landslides either, in hilly areas, they added.