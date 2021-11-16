Flood situation improves in Pathanamthitta

2,223 people put up in 73 relief camps, situation grim in Alappuzha

With the rain staying away for most part of the day, traffic along most roads barring a few was restored in Pathanamathitta on Tuesday.

The overall flood situation in the region continued to abate even as Upper Kuttanad continued to reel under the rain-inflicted damage. The water level in major rivers including the Pampa, Achencoil and the Manimala began to recede and people on the riverbanks in the upper reaches began returning to their homes.

Preliminary estimates suggested that crops worth ₹46 crore in over 1,268 hectares were destroyed in the rain over the past one month.

As of Tuesday evening, Pathanamthitta had 73 relief camps accommodating 2,223 people. With 23 camps, Thiruvalla taluk had the highest number of camps, followed by Pandalam. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation did not operate several of its services to Upper Kuttanad from the Pandalam and Adoor depots.

The situation, meanwhile, remained grim in Alappuzha, which witnessed widespread damage to the water distribution network and rural roads. The impact of the flood situation was the most severe in Ambalappuzha, Thakazhi, Karuvatta and Purakkad villages.

District Collector A. Alexander visited the flood-hit locations in Veliyanadu, Kidangara and Ramankari and reviewed the arrangements in place.

The Irrigation Department has been entrusted with the task of clearing the Alappuzha-Changanassery canal to ensure smooth flow of the run-off water. Mobile teams have been deployed to ensure medical assistance to people in flood-hit regions.

As many as 47 relief camps were operating in Alappuzha with Chengannur taluk alone accounting for 25 of them. These camps accommodated 1,434 people from 471 families.

Holiday in Alappuzha

In view of the flood situation, the Alappuzha District Collector has declared a holiday for educational institutions including professional colleges in Kuttanad, Chengannur, Karthikappally and Mavelikara taluks.

The low-lying parts of Kottayam district too reeled under the flood situation. Traffic along most roads including the Alappuzha-Changanassery road faced disruptions.