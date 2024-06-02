Flood situation improves in central Travancore

With the heavy rains staying away mostly over the past couple of days, the overall flood situation in central Travancore continued to abate even as the low-lying parts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts continued to reel under the rain-inflicted damages.

Water levels in major rivers, including Meenachil, Pampa and Manimala, started receding as people on the river banks began returning to their homes.

As per estimates, 582 persons from 186 families in Kottayam have been accommodated in 33 relief shelters. Of these, 30 camps are located in Kottayam Taluk. In Pathanamthitta, 168 persons from 45 families have been accommodated in four relief camps.