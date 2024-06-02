GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Flood situation improves in central Travancore

Published - June 02, 2024 07:22 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau
Children wading through a flooded street at Thamarassery colony in Thiruvarppu, Kottayam, on Sunday.

Children wading through a flooded street at Thamarassery colony in Thiruvarppu, Kottayam, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

With the heavy rains staying away mostly over the past couple of days, the overall flood situation in central Travancore continued to abate even as the low-lying parts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts continued to reel under the rain-inflicted damages.

Water levels in major rivers, including Meenachil, Pampa and Manimala, started receding as people on the river banks began returning to their homes.

As per estimates, 582 persons from 186 families in Kottayam have been accommodated in 33 relief shelters. Of these, 30 camps are located in Kottayam Taluk. In Pathanamthitta, 168 persons from 45 families have been accommodated in four relief camps.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.