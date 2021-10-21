Flood risk abates in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta

KOTTAYAM

21 October 2021 19:53 IST

Preliminary assessment finds at least 30 houses and five major bridges completely damaged at Koottickal

Even as the eastern high ranges of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta came under spells of intense showers, the overall flood situation in the region continued to abate on Thursday.

As part of coordinating the flood-relief works, Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan on Thursday visited several flood-hit regions across Kottayam including Kanjirappally and Kuruvamuzhy on the banks on the Manimalayar and interacted with the residents of relief camps. The Minister also promised steps to quicken the process in restoring the crucial documents lost in floods and reviewed the progress of restoration works in the flood-hit regions.

Advertising

Advertising

A medical team comprising 20 doctors and para-medical staff from the Government Medical College, organised camps at the relief camps in Koottickal, Yendayar and Mundakkayam and distributed medicines to the flood victims.

As per the preliminary assessment, the flood and mud-slips that hit Koottickal destroyed at least 30 houses completely and 150 houses and 40 shops partially. Five major bridges and several other small bridges and culverts across the region too were destroyed while 12 potable water projects were also affected. The loss to the village's farming sector, meanwhile, is estimated to be ₹12 crore.

The series of landslips that had hit the high-ranges of Elamkadu Top, Mlakkara and Kodunga had caused the Yendayar river to deviate from its path and flow through human settlements in Mukkulam instead, destroying houses and properties in the process.

Meanwhile, water level in the swollen Meenachilar recorded a further rise and crossed the danger mark at Cherippadu region near Erattupetta following heavy rains that lashed the upper reaches on Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, District Collector P.K. Jayasree visited the location of a minor landslip reported at Mangalagiri near Theekoy on Wednesday midnight.