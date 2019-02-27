Flood relief, farming get focus

Vice president George Mammen Kondoor on Wednesday presented the annual budget of the Pathanamthitta district panchayat for 2019-’20, envisaging a total revenue of ₹2,93,35,52,359 and expenditure to the tune of ₹2,91,28,32,915, leaving behind a surplus of ₹2,07,19,444.

The budget has laid special emphasis on flood-relief work and agriculture.

The budget has allocated ₹36 crore exclusively for flood-relief.

The fund would be spent to reconstruct houses, rural roads, farm lands, markets, school buildings, and so on that have been badly damaged in the August floods.

Water supply

Mr. Kondoor said the district panchayat would execute small-scale drinking water supply schemes to provide potable water in areas facing acute water scarcity. The project would be implemented in association with the block and grama panchayats. The district panchayat made an allocation of ₹13 crore for the agriculture sector.

Ponkathir

Mr. Kondoor said a paddy development programme, Ponkathir, would be implemented in all the 53 grama panchayats in the next financial year and ₹4 crore had been set apart for this.

He said ₹1 crore had been set apart for setting up food kiosks in association with Kudumbashree and another ₹2 crore for launching cultivation in fallow lands under Suphalom programme.

A budget allocation of ₹2 crore had been made for improving the functioning of seed farms attached to the district panchayat in Adoor and Pullad.

Sugar cane farming

Mr. Kondoor said ₹20 lakh had been earmarked for the promotion of sugar cane farming.

He said ₹3.5 crore had been set apart for diary development and ₹1.10 crore for promotion of small-scale industries.

Mr. Kondoor had made an allocation of ₹3.5 crore for environment conservation that include rejuvenation and repair of canals, wells, ponds, streams, and so on.

He said ₹18,12,77,500 has been made for the health sector.

The local body would spend ₹11 crore for the development of the district hospital in Kozhencherry, district ayurvedic hospital at Ayroor, and homoeo hospital at Kottanad.

Mr. Kondoor said ₹11,65,49,940 had been set apart for eduction sector and ₹7 crore for drinking water supply.

He said ₹13,50,00,000 had been set apart for housing sector.

Jobs, energy

A budget allocation of ₹162 crore had been made for employment sector and ₹3 crore for energy sector.

District panchayat president Annapoornadevi presided.