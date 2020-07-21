Flood rehabilitation: keys to 37 houses handed over

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, through videoconferencing on Tuesday, handed over the keys to 37 houses built for Scheduled Tribe families in Chembankolli Colony of Pothukallu panchayat in Nilambur as part of flood rehabilitation activities.

The houses were built using the corporate social responsibility fund of Federal Bank on 2.13 hectares purchased by the Scheduled Tribe Development Department. The Chief Minister said on the occasion that the government machinery had not come to a halt because of COVID-19. Development and welfare activities continued amid the prevention activities.

The government, he said, was firm that no crisis should come in the way of fulfilling people’s basic needs. That was the reason why post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation, welfare of tribespeople and the poor were going ahead uninterrupted. The government’s interventions were aimed at making available land, houses, education, and employment to tribal people, he said.