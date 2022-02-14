Flood-ravaged bridge opens after restoration

Marking a full-scale restoration of traffic along the Erumeli–Kanjirappally State highway, the authorities on Monday threw the 26th mile bridge open to traffic after a gap of four months.

The structure sustained major damages during the flash floods in October last year and following this, the authorities imposed regulations on traffic through the bridge. The restrictions, which envisaged a complete ban on heavy vehicles and buses, had severely affected the passengers along the route, especially during the previous Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

Besides affecting the public transport network, the diversion of heavy vehicles through an alternative, yet narrow road, also led to traffic gridlocks . Taking note of the situation, authorities carried out restoration works worth ₹19.60 lakh on the structure on a war-footing.

Government Chief Whip N. Jayaraj opened the bridge to traffic at a brief function presided over by Poonjar MLA Sebastian Kulathungal. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jayaraj said plans were afoot to construct a new bridge at the location at a cost of ₹2.75 crore and administrative sanction for the same would soon be obtained.