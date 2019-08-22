Flood not linked to quarrying: CCI

Certain “anti-social elements” are trying to highlight “cooked-up environmental issues” to stop authorised quarrying in the State in the wake of the recent floods, the Confederation of Construction Industry (CCI), an organisation representing 22 construction firms, has alleged.

Functionaries of the Small-Scale Quarries Association, a member of the CCI, told the media here on Thursday that the attempt was to help big quarrying units. They refuted allegations that large-scale quarrying had led to the massive landslips that killed scores of people at Meppady in Wayanad district and Nilambur in Malappuram district.

M.K. Babu, secretary of the association, claimed that there were no unauthorised quarries in Wayanad district. Only four quarries were functioning in Perinthalmanna taluk. The practice in Kerala was open-air blasting of rocks, which would not affect the environment.

“Across the State, there could be only around 100 unauthorised quarries. But, some of them are run by big companies, and a few of them were operating on government land,” he pointed out. Mr. Babu said that media reports blaming small quarries for the environmental disaster were baseless as the experts being quoted were not authorised.

Sirajudheen Ellathodi, convener, CCI, said small-scale industrialists, traders, and contractors had incurred heavy losses in the floods. Industrial and commercial units, vehicles and machinery, working sites of contractors, and small production units had been damaged. The CCI functionaries sought compensation for the damage they suffered during the floods this year.

They urged the government to revoke the flood cess being charged since August 1, claiming it was impractical and was against the interests of the flood-affected population. If the government was looking forward to reducing administrative expenditure, it should redeploy government officials who had been appointed to unnecessary posts, Varghese Kannampally, president, Kerala Government Contractors Association, said.

Members of the CCI include the Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samiti, Calicut Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Builders Association of India, and CREDAI.