Flood mitigation top priority, says Kerala Minister Antony Raju

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 May 2021 08:10 IST

Much-touted Operation Anantha in Thiruvananthapuram a failure, says Minister-designate

Thiruvananthapuram MLA-elect Antony Raju, who is set to join the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet, has set his sights on finding a lasting solution for the perennial problem of waterlogging in Thampanoor, East Fort and other parts of the city. The development of Thampanoor, a hub of connectivity in the State, also figured among his top priorities.

Interacting with media persons at a meet-the-press organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust here on Tuesday, Mr. Raju dubbed the Operation Anantha flood mitigation drive a failure.

“Despite incurring several crores of rupees, the project failed to realise its prime goal of preventing waterlogging in the capital city. Large sections across the State related Thiruvananthapuram city with images of flooding in Thampanoor during monsoon. The problem remained a blot on its image and will have to be addressed at the earliest,” he said.

The Janadhipathya Kerala Congress leader also lamented the slow progress of projects being undertaken under the Smart City project. He intended to evaluate the progress of planned projects with the city Corporation and evolve a plan to ensure the completion of those pending.

The Minister-designate also flagged the hardships caused due to sea erosion along the State’s coastal belt. Claiming science has done little to alleviate the woes of the local populace, he hoped to find a permanent solution for the problem.

He said that the installation of geosythentic tubes along a 700-metre stretch in Poonthura will be undertaken without delay and replicated in other parts if found to be successful.