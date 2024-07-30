GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flood-like situation in Thrissur, 73 relief camps opened 

Many parts of district under water; train services disrupted; holiday declared for educational institutions 

Published - July 30, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Many parts of Thrissur district are reeling under acute flooding as the torrential rain that started on Sunday is continuing.

Normal life has been paralysed as water entered many houses, offices, and business firms. As many as 73 relief camps have been opened in the district. There are 2,490 people of 917 families in these camps. They include 1,020 men, 998 women and 472 children.

Dam shutters opened

Shutters of all dams, including Peringalkuthu, Peechi, Vazhani, Poomala, Asurankundu, and Pathazhakundu have been opened. All rivers are overflowing. People living on the banks of the rivers have been asked to move to the relief camps.

Train services were disrupted as rail tracks were flooded. Many areas in the district, including Wadakkanchery, Pullanikkad, Kumaranellur, Mangalam, Erumappetty, Puthur, Vellattanjur, Mattam, Peringavu, Vellanchira, Chalakudy, Chelakkara, Velur, Puthur, and Nadathara are witnessing heavy flooding.

Visitors have been prohibited from entering tourist centres in the district. Minor landslips and flooding disrupted road traffic in many areas.

Flooding is severe in Swaraj Round and adjacent areas of Thrissur city. Water canals in Viyyur and Peringavu areas are overflowing. Around 60 families in Peringavu have been rehabilitated.

Ban on night traffic

Night traffic has been banned on the Chalakudy-Malakkappara route. Traffic through the parallel road to the Palliyekkara toll plaza has been banned as the Manalipuzha is overflowing.

