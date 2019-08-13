Flood fury, destruction render Bakrid fete low key

For the second consecutive year, Muslims across the State celebrated Eid-ul-Adha on Monday amid destruction and heartburn caused by the floods that devastated many parts of Malabar.

Most of them stayed away from celebrations, and stuck to the obligatory prayers and animal sacrifice.

Last year, Eid-ul-Adha, popularly called Bakrid, had fallen on August 22 when the entire Kerala was being pounded by the fury of floods.

Eid prayers were held in mosques and Eid gahs on Monday morning. Special prayers were held at the gatherings for those suffering in the floods.

Soon after the prayers, many people were seen rushing to relief camps to extend a helping hand. More than half a lakh flood-affected people were housed in the relief camps set up by the district administration in various parts of the district.

“There’s no bigger message for this Bakrid than empathizing with those displaced by the floods. The disasters teach us the importance of humility and the necessity of shunning arrogance. Disasters can strike

anywhere at any time,” said Noushad Aduvanni, a Kottakkal-based builder.

Although the floods had reduced the number of animal sacrifices, people joined hands and conducted the slaughter at several places.

Meat was distributed among the poor. Cooked meat was distributed at some relief camps here.

Youngsters were seen raising funds to help the flood victims. Many called for volunteering services to help the victims clean their houses when they return. A large number of people avoided wearing new

clothes and chose to distribute clothes to those in camps. “My children and I have chosen to help the displaced people, instead of wearing new clothes and celebrating. We are not cooking a great meal. How can we celebrate when thousands of our fellow beings

are suffering out there?” asked Aysha Mohammed, a housewife at Malappuram.

People largely stayed away from visiting tourist destinations, particularly vulnerable waterfalls, hilltops and riversides. There was a considerable fall in the number of people reaching Kottakkunnu, the

table-top tourist destination within the heart of Malappuram town, where three members of a family were killed in a landslip on Friday.

Kottakkunnu used to be one of the favourite holiday picnic points for the people in the district.

Thousands used to visit this hilltop on holidays. Friday’s landslip sent shudders through people, and the social media only enhanced their fear.