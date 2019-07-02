Kerala

Flood aid: Alappuzha to seek ₹100 cr. more

46,000 appeals seeking better compensation

As many as 46,000 appeals have been received from flood victims in the district challenging the compensation granted and for inclusion in the Rebuild Kerala initiative of the State government, District Collector Adeela Abdulla has said.

She was speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

The Collector said the district administration would seek an additional ₹100 crore from the State government for providing assistance to all eligible beneficiaries for rebuilding their houses.

“We will consider all applications. A final decision on all appeals will be taken by July 16,” Ms. Abdulla said.

The Collector said that her priority would be rebuilding the flood-hit district. She said that acquisition of land for development projects would be hastened.

Ms. Abdulla said that an emergency aid of ₹1.94 crore had been handed over to the Irrigation Department to tackle the issue of sea erosion in the coastal belt of the district.

