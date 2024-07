The Kochi Corporation launched floating treatment wetland, an artificial platform that uses aquatic emergent plants to grow in water.

The platforms are used for bioremediation to absorb and remove contaminants and nutrients from the water. It was launched at the canal near the Panampilly Nagar walkway.

Mayor M. Anilkumar launched the facility.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.