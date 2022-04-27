Floating restaurant at Beypore

Kozhikode

Approval has been given for a floating restaurant near the Kottakadavu bridge at Kadalundi. This was informed by Tourism and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas.

A release said on Wednesday that Rs. 3.94 crore had been sanctioned for the project. Eighty two people can sit at the restaurant. Administrative sanction for the project was given after examining a blue print prepared by experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. The plan is to start the construction in June and complete the works in nine months. Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation has been given the work.