Floating gardens to come up on canals in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA

04 July 2021 20:21 IST

The idea to revitalise the canals is Alappuzha municipality

The network of canals that meander through the Alappuzha town has earned it the nickname ‘Venice of the East’.

The famous canals once abuzz with traders and travellers, however, lost their glory over the years and they became drains coated with weeds. Joining the efforts to clean and revitalise the canals is Alappuzha municipality, which has come up with the idea of floating gardens on the canals.

Advertising

Advertising

Alappuzha municipal vice-chairman P.S.M. Hussain said that work had already begun on two floating gardens on the Commercial Canal. “We are doing it on an experimental basis. In the initial phase, we plan to cultivate marigold flowers with an eye on Onam. Later, sunflowers and vegetables will be cultivated. If successful, the project will be extended to other canals in the municipal area. It will change the face of Alappuzha town and attract tourists,” Mr. Hussain said.

The gardens are being set up on floating rafts made of nets and coir geotextiles. Degraded water hyacinth and mud form the bed on which seedlings will be planted. “Using aquatic weeds will minimise its impact on the water bodies. There is also no need to water the plants and apply fertiliser in this method,” Mr. Hussain said.

The municipality has entrusted two young farmers—Sujith and Ajith from Kanjikuzhy—with the responsibility of overseeing the project.

The State government had sanctioned ₹108 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the Alappuzha canal rejuvenation project. The work, which began in February 2019, will be completed in four phases. The first phase of the project, which included the cleaning and deepening of nine major canals—Vade Canal, Commercial Canal, West Junction Canal, East Junction Canal, Uppootti Canal, Murinjapuzha Thodu, Kottaram Thodu, Alappuzha-Sherthala (AS) Canal, and Alappuzha-Ambalapuzha Canal—was completed at a cost of ₹39 crore.