Floating bridge inaugurated at Muzhapilangad drive-in beach in Kannur

January 29, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas on Sunday opened the first floating bridge in Kannur district over the drive-in beach at Muzhapilangad. District panchayat president P.P. Divya presided over the inaugural event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said floating bridges would be constructed in Kasaragod, Malappuram, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts this year.

He said the government was implementing projects to promote coastal tourism, and floating bridges were being constructed as part of the initiative. Accordingly, coastal and adventure tourism projects will be implemented with the support of local self-government bodies, he added.

Mr. Riyas said that the number of people choosing Kerala as their wedding destination was on the rise. In 2022, over a crore domestic tourists visited Kerala.  

According to officials, visitors will be allowed to use the bridge between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The entry fee is ₹120. Safety boats and services of lifeguards will also be available as part of the tourism project. There is a viewing platform at the end of the bridge.

Only 100 people will be admitted to the bridge at a time, officials said.

