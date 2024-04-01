Floating bridge at Muzhappilangad ‘collapses’

April 01, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - KANNUR

The floating bridge at Muzhappilangad beach in Kannur collapsed, with local residents witnessing parts of the bridge being torn apart by strong waves. People were not allowed on the bridge owing to rough sea warnings, averting potential casualties.

“On (March 31) Sunday, the sea was quite rough and there were high tides. The bridge was seen collapsed on (April 1) Monday morning,” said a resident. However, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) claims that the bridge was deliberately released due to a warning about the strong waves, denying any structural damage.

”Pre-emptive measures were taken to safeguard the bridge from damage. Parts of the bridge were untied and secured onshore as a precautionary measure, with around 15 anchors being released,” said a DTPC officials. Contrary to rumours, the bridge did not collapse but was intentionally detached to mitigate risks posed by the turbulent waves, he added.

