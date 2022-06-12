‘Floating Bodies’, a presentation depicting plight of refugees staged at Beypore Kalagramam in Kozhikode

Inspired by photographs of Rohingyas crossing Naf river on yellow cans

'Floating Bodies', an unusual presentation at the Beypore Kalagramam here on Sunday, described the condition of refugees in general, their mental state and trials without being dramatic.

The presentation was conceptualised by Abheesh Sasidharan, inspired by the photographs of Bernat Armangue of the Rohingyan refugees crossing the Naf river between Myanmar and Bangladesh in November 2017. Several people who couldn't swim used yellow water cans to stay afloat and reach Bangladesh. The photographs of this incident were later published in several publications.

In the presentation, a movement artist and a photographer recreate the situation. There is also a sound artist who tries to explore the condition through sounds. Choreographer and movement artist Havas Ameer Hamsa and theatre photographer Sudheer C. were the ones on stage, while Lami designed the soundscape for the presentation.

The presentation under the banner of 'Techno Gypsy', combines the factors such as bodies, objects, place, time, and the technology of photography.