Flights service affected in Thiruvananthapuram airport as ground handling staff go on strike

Flight services are delayed by over 30 minutes on Sunday (September 8, 2024) due to a strike called by ground handling staff of the Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The strike began around 10 p.m. on Saturday demanding pay revision and a festival bonus. Though no services were cancelled due to the strike, flights got delayed due to delays in clearing the baggage processing and other related works.

A statement issued by the airport authorities said additional manpower had been deployed in view of the strike. However, up to 30 minutes of delay are reported for a few services. The airline sources also made clear that they are assessing the situation and all steps are being taken to minimise delays.

The affected services include Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vistara airline, Thiruvananthapuram-Dubai Emirates flight, Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananthapuram Air Arabia flight, etc., as per the initial reports.

