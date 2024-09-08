GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flights service affected in Thiruvananthapuram airport as ground handling staff go on strike

The strike by the Thiruvananthapuram airport staff is for demanding pay revision and a festival bonus

Published - September 08, 2024 09:40 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only

Image used for representative purpose only | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Flight services are delayed by over 30 minutes on Sunday (September 8, 2024) due to a strike called by ground handling staff of the Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The strike began around 10 p.m. on Saturday demanding pay revision and a festival bonus. Though no services were cancelled due to the strike, flights got delayed due to delays in clearing the baggage processing and other related works. 

A statement issued by the airport authorities said additional manpower had been deployed in view of the strike. However, up to 30 minutes of delay are reported for a few services. The airline sources also made clear that they are assessing the situation and all steps are being taken to minimise delays.

The affected services include Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Vistara airline, Thiruvananthapuram-Dubai Emirates flight, Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananthapuram Air Arabia flight, etc., as per the initial reports. 

Published - September 08, 2024 09:40 am IST

Related Topics

Thiruvananthapuram / Kerala / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.