Flights from U.S., Canada

Thiruvananthapuram

25 May 2020 23:37 IST

NoRKA in touch with embassies: CM

The Central government has agreed to operate special services for those aspiring to come back to India from the United States and Canada, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

The government has written to the Centre seeking more flights to Kerala from San Francisco, New York, Washington, and Chicago.

