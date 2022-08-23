Flight services suggestion absurd: CM

CM’s repartee to MLA’s question

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
August 23, 2022 20:07 IST

A question on launch of flight or helicopter services connecting various districts to ensure quick connectivity got a few laughs in the Assembly on Tuesday.

During the question hour, Manjalamkuzhi Ali asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan if considering the environmental impact of the SilverLine project, which had been widely acknowledged to be unsuitable for the State, the government would withdraw the project and start flight or helicopter services for quick connectivity.

“How could the MLA who was a businessman earlier say something like this,” Mr. Vijayan asked with a laugh.

Mr. Ali had said that as per a SilverLine environment impact study, agriculture produce would fall, land would become barren, water would become scarce, ecosystems would be affected, air pollution would increase as would noise pollution. There was also the risk of flooding. Would the government withdraw the project, he asked.

It was astonishing to hear someone like Mr. Ali, who was a capable businessman earlier, say something so absurd, Mr. Vijayan said with barely controlled laughter.

“The project will aid the State’s development. There will be no adverse impact on the State. On the other hand, its benefits will be huge. This is why the State government is going ahead with the project,” he said.

