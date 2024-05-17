ADVERTISEMENT

Flight services resume at Agatti after technical snag delays operations

Published - May 17, 2024 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Flight services resumed at the Agatti airport in Lakshadweep on Friday afternoon after a technical snag was reported in the Alliance Air jet to Kochi disrupted operations for more than 24 hours.

The flight to Kochi was scheduled to depart at 11 a.m. on Thursday. However, the passengers were deboarded following the snag. Services resumed around 3.30 p.m. on Friday after the snag was resolved, according to sources.

The commuters faced a harrowing time having waited for long hours after the plane encountered the difficulty. The uncertainty over resumption of services also fuelled passengers’ concerns as the airport provided minimal support facilities.

