Flight services from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to be suspended for 5 hours on November 9

Flight services from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be suspended for about five hours on November 9 as part of the ‘Alpassi Arattu’ procession of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, a statement issued by the airport said on Saturday. The flight services would be suspended from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The runway at the airport remains closed twice a year for the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple procession to pass through. The practice of the procession taking the airport path to reach the Shanghumughom beach for the holy bath of the idols began centuries ago. This ritual continues even after the airport was established in 1932, ensuring that the culture and traditions of the region remains intact, said the statement. The annual procession is traditionally taken on a route crossing the runway of the airport.

Updated timings of the flights are available with the respective airlines. The airport issues a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) twice every year ahead of the closing of the runway for the bi-annual Alpassi festival, which falls in October-November, and the Painkuni festival in March-April.

