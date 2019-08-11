Flight services begin in Kochi airport

An IndiGo flight from Abu Dhabi touched down at the Kochi airport a little after 12.15 p.m. on Sunday marking the resumption of operations at the airport after it was shut down on Friday night due to the flooding of its apron area. The airport authority had announced on Saturday that operations would resume three hours ahead of the schedule announced earlier. There had been no hitches in flight operations during the rest of the day, airport sources said.

The airport authorities decided to resume operations as recovery works were found effective. Heavy water pumps were used to pump out water from the apron area, which was flooded as water level in the Periyar river rose rapidly following heavy rain.

Airport sources said that the runway was in good condition despite the flooding of the apron area. There was “no tears/marks/slush traits reported on runway,” the authorities said in a statement.

Terminal 3 apron was the most affected in the floods. Parts of taxiway as well as three taxiway links were also inundated. Terminal 1 apron was partially affected. About a 100 metres of the south perimeter security wall had collapsed in the floods.

Cleaning operations

Recovery operations had begun on Friday itself and cleaning operations were launched simultaneously.

During the mid-August floods in 2018 too, airport operations were closed down for 15 days. The entire operations area of the airport had been flooded then.