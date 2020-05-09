Flight from Doha to arrive today

With the district set to receive 182 people who are being repatriated in a special flight from Doha on Sunday, the district administration has readied all arrangements to ensure their smooth transportation in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocol.

The flight that will arrive in the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport at 10.45 p.m. will comprise passengers mostly hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

Following their arrival, the passengers will be subjected to screening using the thermal and optical imaging camera that has been installed at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. While those found with symptoms of the disease will be immediately shifted to hospitals in ambulances, asymptomatic people will be transported to quarantine facilities in their respective district in KSRTC buses with police convoy.

Visits airport

District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan and District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay visited the airport to take stock of the arrangements

Meanwhile, the Collector issued an order that made it mandatory for people crossing the Inchivila inter-State border without travel permit or passes to be quarantined in the designated facilities.

Every person, except those from certain excluded categories, who come from such containment areas will be sent to institutional quarantine centres even if they do not have any symptoms of the disease.

As many as 1,733 people were directed to go on quarantine in the district on Saturday, increasing the number of those under observation to 3,924. As many as 3,687 people were quarantined in their homes. Ten people were admitted to hospitals with various symptoms. The City police registered 178 petty cases against those found without masks. Thirty eight others were also booked for other lock-down violations. Twenty five vehicles were also seized. The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police also registered 196 cases, arrested 207 people and seized 104 vehicles.

Restrictions today

The police will impose restrictions declared by the government on Sunday. Only essential services will be permitted to operate. Travel will only be permitted for those seeking medical care in hospitals or purchasing medicines.