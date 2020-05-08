Kerala

Flight from Bahrain to bring home 177

They will be cleared in batches of 30

A special flight evacuating Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) stranded in Bahrain is expected to arrive at the Cochin international airport at 11.30 p.m. on Friday. As The Hindu goes to press, the Air India Express flight IX 474 has taken off and is on the way to Kochi with 177 passengers.

This is the second flight to Kochi after the flight from Abu Dhabi on Thursday night. The airport would follow a similar protocol as on Thursday in handling the incoming passengers. They would be cleared in batches of 30. A review meeting held by the airport authorities earlier in the day had found its arrangements, including even a delivery room complete with a gynaecologist, faultless.

The Ernakulam Rural police have deployed 200-odd personnel under the charge of three Deputy Superintendents of Police and four inspectors for the smooth clearance of passengers.

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses and special taxis have been deployed for the transportation of passengers. The police would provide escort and pilot for passengers headed to other districts up to the borders from where their counterparts would take over.

Essential staff

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the capital that the police would allow only essential services staff such as the police and health workers into the airports designated to receive NoRKs. He said the threat of a community spread of infections had necessitated the step.

