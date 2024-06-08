GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flight diverted to Kochi due to bad weather

Published - June 08, 2024 08:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An Air India Express flight from Dubai to Calicut was diverted to Kochi in the wee hours of Saturday due to bad weather conditions in Kozhikode.

Miffed by the delay, the irate passengers protested onboard the flight as it landed in Kochi for the lack of immediate alternative arrangements. The flight with 173 passengers landed at Cochin International Airport here at 2.47 am.

Nearly seven hours later, around 9.30 a.m., the flight departed from Kochi to Calicut, according to sources. There were a total of five flights that were diverted to Kochi on Saturday due to the bad weather in Kozhikode.

