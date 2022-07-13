Fleeing murder convict lands in the police net

Climbs on to tree and threatened suicide

Prisoner Subhash who jumped from the tree being netted by Fire and rescue service perrsonnel at the Central Jail, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A murder convict literally landed in the police (and fire force) net as his bid to escape from the Poojappura Central Prison turned futile on Tuesday.

Subhash, who hails from Kottayam, kept jail, police and Fire and Rescue Force officials on tenterhooks for nearly two hours after he managed to flee from the Central Prison. The incident occurred around 4.30 p.m.

On finding a group of prison officials closing in on him, the convict climbed a tree on the adjacent premises of the Kerala Social Security Mission. While he threatened to commit suicide by jumping off the tree, contingents of the fire force and the police rushed to the scene. Soon, a safety net was spread around the tree.

Subhash, who claimed to have been framed in the 2016 case, demanded an opportunity to meet the judge and his family. While the officials attempted to coax him by assuring him to consider his demands, the convict refused to budge from his position. His stay on the tree was, however, cut short when three fire force personnel climbed the tree and managed to break the branch he was perched on.

According to official sources, Subhash who was lodged in the Nettukaltheri Open Jail was brought to the Central Prison a few days ago. He managed to escape when he was taken to the jail office for a verification of his documents.