Flea market to make good use of pre-loved items

An initiative by Vattiyurkavu Youth Brigade, led by V.K. Prasanth, MLA

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 30, 2022 23:19 IST

Minister for Local Self Governments M.B. Rajesh on Friday inaugurated a flea market being organised by the Vattiyurkavu Youth Brigade (Vybe), led by V.K. Prasanth, MLA.

The flea market will be open for the public from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. till October 4. The public can bring in used articles in good condition, to be exhibited at the event, which can be collected free of cost by others. The idea behind the flea market is to cut down discarding of used items and also to make it usable for others.

Third edition

This is the third edition of the flea market being organised by Vybe. On the first day, several items, including beds, treadmill, clocks, toys, bicycle, clothes, home theatre, vacuum cleaner, bags, suitcases, shelves, plates, decorative items, books and sewing machine were showcased.

Scrap merchants in the constituency were honoured at the inaugural ceremony.

