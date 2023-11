November 10, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

A flea market was held at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala recently. It was organised to instill the spirit of entrepreneurship among students. Fancy and household items brought by students and faculties were displayed at the flea market. E.K. Namboothiri, Principal, KVM College of Arts and Science, S. Natraj, director, KVM Institute of Management and others spoke on the occasion.