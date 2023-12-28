GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Flawless organisation will be ensured for State School Arts Festival : V. Sivankutty

The arts festival will be held from January 4 to 8 across 24 venues. Asramam Maidan, the main venue, has been named after the late poet O.N.V. Kurup

December 28, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
Education Minister V. Sivankutty releasing the programme notice of the 62nd State School Arts Festival in Kollam on Thursday.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty releasing the programme notice of the 62nd State School Arts Festival in Kollam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C. Sureshkumar

Flawless organisation will be ensured for the State School Arts Festival scheduled to be held in Kollam from Januray 4, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the organising committee office at Thevally Government Boys High School, he added that the preparations are progressing under various committees.

After O.N.V.

While the festival will be held from January 4 to 8 across 24 venues, Asramam Maidan, the main venue, has been named after the late poet O.N.V. Kurup. All other venues have been named after distinguished personalities who have left their mark in the cultural and social fields.

“The festival would be held as per schedule and the timing would be strictly followed,” said the Minister. He also released the programme schedule containing the information about the various 239 events, venues, and timings of the arts festival.

Cultural programmes will also be held at Neelambari auditorium near the main venue. Programme committee chairman M. Noushad, MLA, Mayor Prasanna Earnest, District Collector N. Devidas, and General Education department Director S. Shanawas were present.

9,600 students

Around 9,600 students from various parts of the State have registered for various events in the festival and facilities have been arranged for serving food for about 2,200 persons at a time.

Apart from Asramam Maidan, Sopanam auditorium, CSI Convention Centre, C. Kesavan Memorial Town Hall, SR auditorium, Vimala Hridaya Girls HSS, Krist Raj HSS, Government Girls HS, Kadappakada Sports Club, Jawahar Balabhavan, Asramam Sreekrishna Swamy Temple auditorium, St. Aloysius Higher Secondary School, St. Joseph’s Convent GHSS, and Karmela Rani Training College are the main venues.

According to officials, the construction of the pandals is 80% complete and the main venue will have a seating capacity to accommodate around 12,000 people. The organisers have also set up a pandal of 27,000 square feet for the food distribution along with a 7,000 square feet pandal for the pantry.

